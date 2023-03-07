Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s season tips off

COFFS Harbour basketballers have returned to the courts after their summer break for the opening rounds of Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s autumn season.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s junior and senior seasons are played throughout the week at Sportz Central.

The women’s competitions are played on Tuesday night, while the men’s competitions are played on Wednesday evenings.

High school competitions are played on Friday afternoons and evenings, while high school and primary school competitions are played on Saturdays.

The Step Bro’s are the early ladder leaders in the men’s A-grade competition, while Saints lead the way in the men’s social competition.

Let It Rain are the early ladder leaders in the women’s A-grade competition, and The Ring Ins are top of the ladder in the women’s social competition.

The Coffs Harbour Suns Youth Men (Under 20s) team tip off their Basketball NSW Waratah League season on Saturday, 18 March against the Central Coast Crusaders in Terrigal.

The Suns Youth Men won 18 of their 22 games last season and finished in the second round of the finals.

The Coffs Harbour Suns women tip off their Basketball NSW Waratah League season against the Tamworth Thunderbolts on Saturday, 22 April at Tamworth.

The Suns women finished runners-up last season.

Round 5 results.

Women’s A-grade. Under 16 women 1 72 def. Under 18 women 2 32. Under 18 women 1 83 def. Springloaded 48.

Women’s social competition. The Ring Ins 29 def. Lobster Rolls 20. Hilliars Roses 42 def. Coffs Reo 22.

Men’s A-grade. Under 18 Braves 60 def. All Washed Up! 50. The Step Bro’s 60 def. Shake N Bake 37. Under 18 Division 1 Men 49 def. Forest Built 48.

Men’s social competition. White Chocolate 62 def. Hornets 19. Sawty Slammers 46 def. The Chiroraptors 35. Can’t Catch A Breath 48 def. Greenhouse Gators 41.

By Aiden BURGESS