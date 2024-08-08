Coffs Harbour basketball champions crowned



COFFS Coast’s basketball champions have been crowned after grand final victories to end Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s senior winter season at Sportz Central.

The Chihuahuas won the Men’s A Grade title, triumphing against All Washed Up! 55-31 in the season decider.

Luke Wighton top scored with 21 points in the grand final.

Nicholas Nugent was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the grand final.

White Chocolate edged out Tat One Team by the barest of margins 31-30 to win the Men’s B Grade grand final.

Ben Warden was named MVP of the grand final.

The Bears won the Men’s C Grade title beating minor premiers Pineapple Express 47-37.

Jack Squires top scored with 20 points for The Bears, and was named MVP of the grand final.

Coffs Harbour Suns Under 18s Women 1 took out the Women’s A Grade title with a 51-40 win against Waratah Women.

Alexis Plater was the standout scoring 25 points, and was named MVP of the grand final.

Sky Hookers capped off their undefeated season in the Women’s Social Competition with a 30-21 grand final victory against Backcourt Babes.

Jaskirit Khunkhun had a game high 16 points for Sky Hookers, and was named MVP of the grand final.

By Aiden BURGESS

