Coffs Harbour basketball teams earn grand final berths

COFFS Harbour’s best basketball teams have earnt grand final berths after victory in the semifinals of Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s latest season.

Step Bro’s and All Washed Up! face off in the A-grade grand final, after both had the narrowest of victories in their semifinals.

All Washed Up! and Run It Back played out a one-point thriller, with All Washed Up! knocking out the minor premiers with a 34-33 win in their semi-final.

Kaspa Ngohset top scored for the victors with a game high 14 points.

Step Bro’s and CHILL also played out a one-point thriller, with Step Bro’s prevailing 54-53 to earn a grand final berth.

Caden Mcclelland top scored for CHILL with a game high 20 points, while Ryan Crowney top scored for Step Bro’s with 16 points.

Men’s social competition minor premiers Saints earnt a grand final berth with a 67-31 win in their semi-final against The Bears.

Saints will look to defend the men’s social competition championship, as they take on Sawty Slammers who had a 40-38 win in their semi-final against White Chocolate.

The Ring Ins will look to defend their women’s social competition title, after earning a grand final spot with a 38-37 win against Hilliars Roses.

Brooke Dart top scored for Hilliars Roses with a game high 22 points.

The Ring Ins will now play Sky Hookers, who had a 32-22 win in their semi-final against Block it like its Hot.

Makaela Sully top scored with a game high 15 points.

By Aiden BURGESS

