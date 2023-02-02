Coffs Harbour Boardriders to contest national final

COFFS Harbour Boardriders Club surfers are set to take their place amongst the country’s best clubs this weekend, when they compete in the grand final of the Australian Boardriders Battle at Newcastle Beach.

The Coffs club will take their place amongst 24 clubs from throughout Australia as they battle to be crowned national champions.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders qualified for the national final after a top four finish at their home qualifying event in October.

The Australian Boardriders Battle is Australia’s biggest grassroots boardriders event and involves more than 70 of Australia’s best boardrider clubs.

The top 24 clubs to feature in this weekend’s grand final qualified through either of 8 qualifying events.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club assistant contest director Steve Dean said the team had a good blend of youth and experience.

“We’ve got a very strong team, some top juniors and good seniors,” he said.

“It’s the first time we haven’t got Lee Winkler as he’s stepped aside.

“Jay White is our Masters (over 35s) surfer and club masters champion, and his wife Carly is our club president and women’s team member.

“Jayke Sharp is probably our best surfer as he was on the WSL and in 2014 won the best surfer at the Australian Boardriders Battle.

“Will Martin was number three in national juniors, Creed Smart won the Oz Grom Cup last year, and Rosie Smart had a couple of big wins last year.

“And Madison Williams is also a very good surfer.”

7 Plus will be televising the Australian Boardriders Battle grand final this weekend.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club is one of the longest running boardriders clubs in Australia, having been an integral part of the Coffs Coast surfing community since 1965.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders will be holding their first competition of the year on Sunday, 19 February.

By Aiden BURGESS