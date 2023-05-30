Coffs Harbour Breakers have big win in Round 6

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers have had a big win during the latest round of the AFL North Coast season.

The Breakers consolidated second spot on the ladder with a dominant 20.16 (136) to 4.6 (30) win against the Northern Beaches Blues during Round 6 at Fitzroy Oval.

The Byron Bay Magpies continued their undefeated start to the season with a 15.13 (103) to 6.4 (40) victory against the Grafton Tigers in Grafton.

It was the Magpies sixth straight win to start the season and sees them sit one game clear at the top of the ladder.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints went down 15.8 (98) to 11.7 (73) to the Port Macquarie Magpies in their match at Port Macquarie.

The Northern Beaches Blues women won their sixth straight match to start the season beating the Coffs Harbour Breakers by 28 points.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers host the Sawtell/Toormina Saints in their local derby this weekend at Fitzroy Oval.

The Northern Beaches Blues travel to take on the Byron Bay Magpies, and the Grafton Tigers host the Port Macquarie Magpies.

By Aiden BURGESS