Coffs Harbour businessman Ron Powell dies, aged 94



WELL known Coffs Harbour resident Ron Powell passed away Thursday, 30 January 2025, aged 94.

Ron was a senior area manager with the Waltons chain when he planned, purchased space and built a Coffs Harbour store in the early 1970s – managing it for many years.



“Ron was a well-known figure in the local business world and helped start numerous small businesses,” his son-in-law Fraser Young told News Of The Area.

He was a volunteer with the Coffs Harbour Show Society, the Botanic Gardens, the Rotary Club, the Orchid Society and was on the P&C committee at the Jetty High School.

He taught small business studies at the local TAFE and was a long-time member of the Coffs Harbour Bible Church.

“Being a keen gardener, his beautiful flowers were displayed weekly at the church.

“He was a wonderfully generous man, always ready to give a helping hand, some practical advice or even cash to a needy cause.”

Ron’s wife Betty passed away in 2012.

They are survived by five children (Allen, Neale, David, Joy and Robyn), and many grand and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Ron Powell will be held at Coffs Harbour Bible Church in Toormina at 2pm on Friday, 14 February.

“All are welcome to attend,” Fraser said.

By Andrea FERRARI

