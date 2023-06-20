Coffs Harbour celebrates NAIDOC Week 2023

THE City of Coffs Harbour is proud to present events during NAIDOC Week (2-9 July 2023) which celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“We’re excited to be doing things a little differently for NAIDOC Week this year,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos.

“At the start of the week, the Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Awards will form a special part of the morning tea after the official NAIDOC flag-raising on Monday 3 July.

“Entry will be completely free, which opens up the celebration to more people.”

The Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Awards have been running strong for 25 years, presented by the City’s Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee and the City of Coffs Harbour.

Named after Aunty Grace Roberts who worked tirelessly for her community and is recognised for her leadership and guidance, the Awards honour the talents and achievements of Aboriginal people in the local Gumbaynggirr community.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and show your appreciation for the amazing work that happens locally, thanks to the strong connection to country, culture and community of people here on Gumbaynggirr Country.”

Find out more at coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/naidoc.

Event details:

Annual NAIDOC flag raising

Monday 3 July at 9.30am

Council Chambers, 2 Castle Street, Coffs Harbour

Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards and morning tea

Monday 3 July at 10.30am

Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Showgrounds, 123 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour