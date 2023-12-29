Coffs Harbour Creative Artists Group wraps up for Christmas



CELEBRATING a successful year of art, members of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) members and tutors have downed tools until 2024 and celebrated with two Christmas parties.

The Coffs Calligraphers group enjoyed one gathering, while the other was for CHCAG members and guests.



“It was great to see members and guests enjoy the festivities, food, and fun on both occasions,” CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.

“The Coffs Calligraphers always make the most of their last class for the year, with a fun morning’s lesson – this time creating gift tags under the expert eye of Cris – followed by lunch, and more fun and games.

“The CHCAG Christmas party was also well-attended, with lucky door prizes, the raffle draw, and a prize for best Christmas hat, along with light refreshments provided by the members.”

Although there are no classes offered until Term 1 in 2024, CHCAG will be holding an Open Day on January 21 and a one-day Oriental Brush Painting workshop on February 17, with the theme ‘Year of the Dragon’.

“This will be facilitated by long-time, award-winning artist Riki Allsop,” Sue said.

“And of course, we will be negotiating with new and old tutors in preparation for 2024’s classes; we aim to add something different alongside the perennial favourites.

“Memberships – new or renewal – are due in January.

“We hope to welcome new and old members alike.

“CHCAG is a community of artists willing and able to share their knowledge, expertise, and friendship.”

You don’t need to be a member of CHCAG to join classes, workshops or Demonstration Days, although membership provides access to all classes and special interest groups, as well as discounted classes and workshop fees.

Members also have the opportunity to display and sell their artwork in any or all of the exhibitions held throughout the year.

The current exhibition ‘Members End of Year’ is on show until January 31, to be followed by the ‘Black, White & Red’ exhibition, opening on Sunday 4 February and running until 20 March.

Check out the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website, Facebook page, or contact the CHCAG’s President, Sue Roberts, on 0428 491 862 or email chcagclassesworkshops@gmail.com.

