Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s annual Mad Hatters Tea Party to support ‘CanDo’



COFFS Harbour Creative Arts Group’s (CHCAG) annual Mad Hatters Tea Party takes place at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery on Saturday 15 March, at 2pm.

One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to the Coffs Harbour and Clarence CanDo Cancer Trust.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

CanDo assists patients and their families attending the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.

“This is an afternoon of fun, with Mad Hat judging, and prizes, raffles, light refreshments, and an opportunity to raise funds for our local CanDo organisation”, CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.

“One of our long-standing members, Mary Abbott, started the Mad Hatters Tea Party and it’s remained a fixture on the group’s fundraising calendar for a number of years.

“I am very proud of Mary and the funds we have raised through the support of our members and visitors.”

Mary said her founding motivation was that cancer touches many people’s lives, in so many ways.

“This is our way of raising both awareness of what the CanDo organisation does, and funds for the continuation of their work.”

Along with the generous support of the Coffs Coast Freemasons, CanDo was established to ensure funds remain in the local area and are distributed to help those most in need.

Everyone involved with CanDo does so on a voluntary basis.

The Mad Hatters Tea Party coincides with the current “From the Kitchen” exhibition, showcasing the artwork of the CHCAG members.

“This was an out-of-the-box theme for our members, and I’m delighted with the variety of kitchen-inspired works our members have created,” Sue said.

From the Kitchen runs until Wednesday 26 March, with free entry and all artwork for sale.

The Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 2pm.

By Andrea FERRARI

