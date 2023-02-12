Coffs Harbour ‘donation teams’ offer a shot in the arm for blood stocks

TAKING out the title of most generous blood donation team on the Mid North Coast is the MNC Local Health District’s Coffs Harbour Health Campus, with special mentions to the NSW Rural Fire Service and Coffs Harbour City Council.

Coffs Harbour Health Campus General Manager Lydia Dennett congratulated all staff who generously donated throughout the year.



“I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of all the Lifeblood champions at Coffs Harbour Health Campus who have helped achieve such great results,” Ms Dennett said.

The top hospital donor for 2022, Llyris Wood, who made an impressive nineteen donations during the year, said her fortnightly donation gives something to the community and to her.

“I love that my plasma can be of positive assistance to many people, in many different ways.

“I receive a great sense of satisfaction, a personal feel-good reward, for a small gift of myself, which costs me nothing,” said Llyrs.

Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison thanked the Mid North Coast Local Health District and all other teams for their generosity and encouraged new teams to get on board in 2023 to help meet the ever-increasing need for blood and plasma for patients.

“Our research shows that half of Australians now have a greater sense of wanting to give back and help others post-pandemic.

“Donating blood as a team is an easy way to connect with others and give back to your community,” she said.

“We know that a third of Australians also don’t volunteer because nobody has asked them, and we couldn’t meet the need for blood without our wonderful Lifeblood Teams organisers, who are out there every day asking people to volunteer their time and make a lifesaving donation.”

Ruth Harrison paid tribute to all those who had donated in 2022 and said Lifeblood was looking forward to welcoming those who were about to embark on their donation journey for the first time in 2023.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to our calls in 2022, ensuring that thousands of cancer patients, new mums, road and accident victims, and many other seriously ill Australians, continued to get the blood and plasma products that they need.

“To those who have been thinking about becoming a donor, you too can become part of this very special community of lifesavers.”

With the need for blood and plasma continuing to grow, Lifeblood is encouraging more local groups to sign-up to saving lives together in 2023, and for those in existing groups, to make “just one more donation” this year.

Any business, sporting team or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams.

Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved.

To donate blood or plasma, contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI