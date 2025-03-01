Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod opens performing arts scholarships



THE Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod has opened applications for Round One of its prestigious Performing Arts Scholarships 2025.

The scholarships aim to support and encourage talented young performers in their artistic journey, offering financial assistance to help further their studies, develop their craft, and provide performance opportunities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Each scholarship is open to dedicated students across all areas of the performing arts, including music, dance, drama, and speech performance.

Applicants must demonstrate passion, dedication to their craft and a high level of skill in their chosen field.

“The Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod has long been a platform for nurturing young talent, providing performers with valuable opportunities to showcase their abilities and gain industry experience,” President of Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Debbie Waters told News Of The Area.

“This scholarship is another step in our commitment to fostering excellence in the performing arts community.

“It can provide invaluable support as they pursue their artistic dreams, and we encourage all passionate young performers to apply.”

RJK Optometry continues to support the performing arts community as “a very valued major sponsor of scholarships”.

The closing date for applications is 31 March. Go to coffseisteddfod.org.au for more information and submission guidelines.

The 2025 Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod event takes place this year from 17 May with the final performances taking place towards the end of June.

Entries for all disciplines also close on 31 March.

The eisteddfod is the longest continuous performance event in this region, each year attracting over 3000 competitors and their families to the Coffs Coast.

“Anyone considering entering our vocal, drama, instrumental, choirs or dance disciplines [should] do so as soon as possible,” Ms Waters said.

By Andrea FERRARI

