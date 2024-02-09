Coffs Harbour fishers called on to keep Coffs Creek clean



ANGLERS are encouraged to rally to a call from OzFish Unlimited for its Keep It Clean working bee at Coffs Creek on Saturday 17 February.

OzFish Unlimited, Australia’s fishing conservation charity, together with NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries, are calling on recreational anglers to help clean up Coffs Creek around the Edgar Street boat ramp.



“No one wants to catch a plastic bag when they’re out on the water and we know the impacts litter can have on local wildlife and marine life,” said Jonathon Bleakley, OzFish spokesperson.

“Clean-ups like this make for a better fishing experience for all involved.

“Recreational fishers see the impacts of litter.

“It’s not always recreational fishing litter that we’re cleaning up, but by getting involved fishos are inspiring others to think local and create change.

“We simply need Coffs Harbour anglers to come down and give a few hours to better the local environment,” he said.

Volunteers can meet the clean-up crew at Edgar Street boat ramp at 9am, encouraged to stay for two hours.

OzFish will supply all the necessary equipment for the clean-up to take place but are encouraging volunteers to bring water and wear sun-safe clothing.

This community event is also a Yabby Trap Drop Spot.

Anglers can bring down their opera house yabby traps and swap it for a free Oar-Gee Plow lure to support sustainable fishing.

Opera house nets are now illegal in NSW and those collected will be recycled into useful fishing products.

Registration is essential for the event.

Head over to www.ozfish.org.au/event/keep-it-clean-coffs-harbour-nsw-feb-2024

Keep it Clean is a partnership with OzFish and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

It is made possible through funding by the Recreational Fishing Trusts and Marine Estate Management Strategy.

If you would like to know more about the project, get involved or become a member of OzFish online, visit www.ozfish.org.au or contact 1800 431 308.

OzFish Unlimited is a national environmental conservation charity established to improve the health of our rivers, lakes and estuaries.

It is a member-based organisation dedicated to making fishing grounds healthy, vibrant and more productive.

Their active work includes habitat restoration such as resnagging, riverbank planting, clean-ups, fishways, shellfish reefs and educational and community capacity building programs.

By Andrea FERRARI