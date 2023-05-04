Coffs Harbour gather to remember on ANZAC Day

THE COFFS Harbour RSL sub-Branch, with logistic support provided by the Coffs Harbour Ex-Servicemen and Women’s Memorial Club (C.ex Club), facilitated fittingly sombre yet proud Anzac Day services on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at the cenotaph in Anzac Park.

“Coffs Harbour RSL sub-Branch planned the running and agenda of the ANZAC Day activities, including liaison with the visiting Navy personnel – 725 Squadron from HMAS Albatross in Nowra,” Eric Pitman, Coffs Harbour RSL sub-Branch, told News Of The Area.



“The squadron also organised the flyover by one of their Seahawk helicopters.”

In proud tradition, the Dawn Service was held at the cenotaph while the mid-morning parade marched through Coffs Harbour towards the second service at the cenotaph, with crowds coming out to watch the spectacle.

“The guest speaker at the service was the commanding officer of the Navy 725 squadron, Commander Marcus Baxter,’ Mr Pitman said.

“The Dawn Service was well attended, with many veterans and locals paying their respects to past and present service personnel.

“This service was followed by a traditional gunfire breakfast in the Coffs C.ex club.

“The later main ceremony had a large crowd, with many people lining the route to cheer on those marching.

“The march was led by representative Light Horsemen, followed by the parade, which included veterans, essential service personnel, Legacy and many school kids.

“The ceremony was chaired by sub-Branch President John Lloyd with the guest speaker talking about the ANZAC landings and how the Navy played its part,” said Eric.

The ceremony was followed by lunch and two-up at the Coffs Harbour C.ex Club.

“This is the second ANZAC ceremony after Covid and the numbers were very good,” Mr Pitman said.

“The support from the community was excellent.”

Mr Pitman thanked the C.ex Club staff who volunteered their time to help with logistics as well as preparing and serving hundreds of meals to veterans and families on the day.

Lest we forget.

By Andrea FERRARI