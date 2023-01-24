Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies play two games in Macksville and farewell a player

COFFS Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club played two 40 over a side matches at Phillip Hughes Oval in Macksville last week.

The Coffs side took on the Newcastle Taverners on Sunday, 22 January, and won the game comfortably with all players performing well.

Andrew Hunter was named man of the match for his solid batting as an opener and a three-wicket haul with the ball.

The Coffs team then played Mid North Coast two days later, and despite an unbeaten 66 from Eric Higgins could not overcome the challenge of two games being played so close together, and could not repeat the success of Sunday.

The catering for the lunch break by the Macksville CWA was excellent and the ladies were thanked for their support.

Local cricket identity and life member of the Macksville Cricket Club, Noel ‘The Panther’ Chapman, was farewelled at both games and then again last Sunday at a T20 fixture organised in his honour by the Macksville Club, as he moves to Melbourne.

T20 players were invited from all age groups and the game played in a picnic atmosphere.

Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club player Graham Doust praised the contributions Chapman had made to the club and local cricket in general.

“Noel is moving to Melbourne and will be missed by the local cricketing fraternity,” he said.

“His contribution in the organisation of the development of Phil Hughes Oval has been outstanding and his enthusiasm and hard work as the secretary and game organiser for the Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies has enabled the club to continue its development.

“Noel has been instrumental in the development of the Phil Hughes Oval as not only a great place to play the game but as a ‘must play there’ oval for cricketers across the state and even interstate.

“He has played a major role in seeking and gaining funding for the development of the facility which now has great change rooms, catering, and meeting facilities.

“This ground has the potential to become an iconic cricket destination similar to Bradman Oval in Bowral.”

Doust said the games honoured the contributions of a stalwart of local cricket.

“The presentation of a great aerial photo of Phil Hughes Oval was made by the Macksville Club and representatives of both Macksville and Golden Oldies took the opportunity to thank Noel once again,” he said.

“In his response Noel outlined his wish that everyone of all ages and standards continue to enjoy the friendship and exercise that cricket can provide.

“The Coffs/Nambucca cricket community thank Noel for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

