Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies Coffs Coast Sport Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 6, 2022 President of ARCH, Heather Watkins with puppy Marnie who is still looking for her forever home. TUESDAY 27 September – Single Stableford 9 Hole Novelty Event with 51 starters. Charity Day for ARCH – Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour. A Grade – Anita Young 19, Bev Condie 18 c/b. B Grade – Milla Adamson 16, Jackie England 15. 22nd Nearest the Dog – Margaret Aujard, Milla Adamson. 26th Nearest the Cat – Helen Rhodes, Tania Norberry. Long Accurate Drive – Sandra Cheeseman, Carmel Hill. A big thank you to Matt Allen our PGA Professional who donated two lessons which we auctioned off, and to the Tuesday ladies for being so very generous – we raised $940 for ARCH which is a phenomenal amount for only 51 ladies playing on the day. Wednesday 28 September – Stroke Event Medal of Medals Playoff with 78 starters. A Grade – Greer Galloway (15) 67, Hayley Butler (17) 70. B Grade – Lorraine Morrissey (24) 71, Marea Boys (24) 72. C Grade – Maria Sanford (33) 77, Di Ratcliffe (33) 78. Gross Winners – A Grade – Beck Goldsmith (10) 85. B Grade – Fiona O’Meara (25) 101. C Grade – Bobbi Cragg (32) 111 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Caroline Hoogervorst, Janelle Passlow, Heather Watkins, 6th Ann Goodman, Mary Aarts, 12th Diane Mayo (Shearwater Voucher), Betty Peen, 15th Steph Martyn, Robyn Palmer. Putting Comp- Greer Galloway with 26 putts. Medal of Medals Winner – Marea Boys. Saturday 1 October – no golf due to the rain. By Helen RHODES