Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

TUESDAY 27 September – Single Stableford 9 Hole Novelty Event with 51 starters.

Charity Day for ARCH – Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour.

A Grade – Anita Young 19, Bev Condie 18 c/b. B Grade – Milla Adamson 16, Jackie England 15.

22nd Nearest the Dog – Margaret Aujard, Milla Adamson.

26th Nearest the Cat – Helen Rhodes, Tania Norberry.

Long Accurate Drive – Sandra Cheeseman, Carmel Hill.

A big thank you to Matt Allen our PGA Professional who donated two lessons which we auctioned off, and to the Tuesday ladies for being so very generous – we raised $940 for ARCH which is a phenomenal amount for only 51 ladies playing on the day.

Wednesday 28 September – Stroke Event Medal of Medals Playoff with 78 starters.

A Grade – Greer Galloway (15) 67, Hayley Butler (17) 70.

B Grade – Lorraine Morrissey (24) 71, Marea Boys (24) 72.

C Grade – Maria Sanford (33) 77, Di Ratcliffe (33) 78.

Gross Winners – A Grade – Beck Goldsmith (10) 85.

B Grade – Fiona O’Meara (25) 101.

C Grade – Bobbi Cragg (32) 111 c/b.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Caroline Hoogervorst, Janelle Passlow, Heather Watkins, 6th Ann Goodman, Mary Aarts, 12th Diane Mayo (Shearwater Voucher), Betty Peen, 15th Steph Martyn, Robyn Palmer.

Putting Comp- Greer Galloway with 26 putts.

Medal of Medals Winner – Marea Boys.

Saturday 1 October – no golf due to the rain.

By Helen RHODES