Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

TUESDAY 27 June – Four Ball Stableford – 9 Hole comp. with 35 starters

Jo Corrigan & Gayle Johnson 24 c/b, Fiona Ross & Jenny Malouf 24. NTP’s – 22nd Tania Norberry, Anne Ericsson, 26th (Pro Pin) Prue Trethowan, Robyn Schomberg.

Wednesday 28 June – 4 Person Waltz Stableford with 113 starters

Proudly Sponsored by Richard Leeson

This is our inaugural “Rainbow Day” event honouring the memory of lady members who have passed away.

Michelle Palmer, Tracey Foster, Robyn O’Brien & Gina Dodd 89, Clare Judd, Jenny Shepherd, Peaches Booth & Shireen Miller 85, Mary Aarts, Joy Amos, Yvonne Avery & June Curry 84 c/b, Jan Kirk, Judy Everitt, Bev Miles & Gael Tosio 84. NTP’s – 12th Bev Smith, Kerry Farmer, Jo Foggiato (Shearwater Voucher), 15th Trish Jackson, Robin Parsons, Jean O’Connor, 22nd Gail De Groot, Trish Mackay, Bev Condie, 26th (Pro Pin) Lynn Major, Judi Isles, Maz Scully.

Saturday 1 July – Single Stableford

Split Courses due to the men playing Stroke rounds

Lakes Course with 27 players

Patricia Lumley 39, Denise Kaiser 35 c/b.

Westlakes Course with 24 players

Judy Everitt 40, Trisha Leng 36.

Combined NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Karry Farmer, 6th Lindy Ingham, 12th Karen Brown, 15th Bev Smith, 22nd Tracey Foster, 26th (Pro Pin) Wendy Johnstone.

By Helen RHODES