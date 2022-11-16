Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies Clean Up at Armidale

A BIG congratulations go to Beck Goldsmith and Jodi Murdoch who represented Coffs Harbour Golf Club at the Armidale Ladies Jug Competition held on the weekend of 5-6 November.

Our ladies won on both days!

On Saturday Beck won the singles scratch competition with 25 points and then on Sunday Beck and Jodi teamed up to win the 4 Ball scratch competition with 30 points.

Well done ladies, you did our Club proud.

Tuesday 8 November – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp. with 38 starters

A Grade – Prue Trethowan 24, Judy Everitt 20 c/b. B Grade – Tania Norberry 18, Joanne Hickey 16. NTP’s – 12th Prue Trethowan, Cheryl Purves.

Wednesday 9 November – Club Championship Rd 1 – Stroke Event with 85 starters

A Grade – Kristy Hickey (10) 68, Hayley Butler (15) 71. B Grade – Heather Snow (25) 71, Leah Ray (24) 75. C Grade – Sue Morgan (34) 69, Carlene Bath (39) 72. Gross Winners: A Grade – Hollie Fuller 80. B Grade – Ruth Challinor 102. C Grade – Mandy Darley 106 c/b. NTP’s – 12th Hayley Butler, Yvonne Avery (Shearwater Voucher), 15th Leah Ray, Yvonne Avery, 22nd Kerry Wilson, Janelle Passlow, Louise Knight, 26th (Pro Pin) Dallas Lamb, Jenny Schofield, Mandy Darley. Putting Comp. Kristy Hickey with 25 putts.

Saturday 12 November – Single Stableford

Competition split over 2 courses due to the Mens Club Championships.

Westlakes Course

Trisha Leng 36 c/b, Janelle Passlow 36.

Lakes Course

Lorraine Morrissey 39 c/b, Jane Durler 39.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Gayle Jones, 6th Trish Mackay, 12th Sue McLean, 22nd Carolyn Hoogervorst, 26th Janette Curran.

By Helen RHODES