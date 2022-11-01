Coffs Harbour Golf Club member hits hole in one during Festival of Golf

JOHN Clancy has had a day on the greens he will never forget.

The Coffs Harbour Golf Club member hit a hole in one on the 15th hole while taking part in the club’s Festival of Golf.

Clancy achieved the feat on the third day of this year’s festival, on Tuesday, 25 October.

It was Clancy’s third hole in one in the past three years after taking 20 years to sink his first one.

Not only was a hole in one seen during the Festival of Golf, but a second hole in one was achieved the very next day.

Visiting from the Barossa Valley Golf Club, Andrew Maynard hit his hole in one on the 22nd hole on Wednesday, 26 October.

This year’s Festival of Golf attracted over 1000 players who played over 1400 rounds.

Kiama Golf Club’s Ethan Harvey won the North Coast Open while Bonville Golf Resort’s Adele Douglas won the Ladies Classic.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club’s Marketing and Events Supervisor Zoie Swindells said this year’s Festival of Golf ended on a high after a slow start to the annual event.

“Despite the wet start to the Festival of Golf, the event ended on a high with sunny days and great course conditions for the major events,” she said.

“The first Sunday and Monday’s events were abandoned due to the wet weather but we still had good numbers.”

By Aiden BURGESS