Coffs Harbour Golf Club member wins on her comeback

CARRIE Fagan has made a triumphant return to the greens.

After being out of action for more than a year, the Coffs Harbour Golf Club member took out the Open title on her home course at the Women’s Golf Central North Coast Championship.

Fagan shot 171 on the way to her unexpected victory.

“It was my first tournament since I’ve had two major surgeries,” she said.

“I was out of action for 16 months, so the win was very unexpected.

“I am still getting over the surgeries and still in a lot of pain, so it has been a real battle for me.

“It was very unexpected to actually win.”

The event attracted a field of 80 golfers from as far south as Bulahdelah, north to Woolgoolga, and out west to Gloucester, as they played off for titles at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

The North Coast Open was for all ages and handicaps, with the first two days featuring stroke rounds for Division 1 and stableford rounds for Divisions 2 and 3.

The third day featured a Foursomes Championship event whereby you play alternate shots with a partner.

In addition to Fagan’s victory, Coffs Harbour golfers took out the Division 2 and Division 3 titles.

Kit Goodsell was the Division 2 champion, with the 85-year-old shooting 69 on a count back.

Karen Webster was the Division 3 champion with 81, and had the best overall nett score in the field.

Safety Beach golfer Narelle Anderson was the closed champion with a 172.

The Champion of Champions was Jane Horne of Wauchope Golf Club with 177.

She won the title after being the Wauchope Club Champion, and of all the other club champions who played she had the best score at this event.

This automatically gets her entry into the NSW Amateur Championships.

Women’s Golf Central North Coast Championship results. Open Champion: Carrie Fagan (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 171. Runner up: Ann Marie Campbell (Wauchope Golf Club) 175. Nett winner: Linda Sinclair (Taree Golf Club) 144.

Runner up: Lindy Ingham (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 149.

Division 2 Champion: Kit Goodsell (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 69 c/b (stableford points) Runner up: Glenys Cummings (Port Macquarie Golf Club) 69. 3rd place: Lorraine Morrissey (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 68 c/b.

4th place: Margaret Bateman (Port Macquarie Golf Club) 68 c/b.

Division 3 Champion: Karen Webster (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 81 (stableford points) Runner up: Annette Mitchell (Kew Golf Club) 70. 3rd place: Leanne Eakin (Taree Golf Club) 69. 4th place: Christine Stephenson (Grafton Golf Club) 66.

Foursomes Champions: Trish Nance & Kristy Hickey (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 77. Runners up: Joanne Stinson (Taree Golf Club) & Jan Kirk (Coffs Harbour Golf Club – 88 c/b. Nett winners: Greer Galloway & Hayley Butler (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 72. Nett runners up: Lou Smith (Bulahdelah Golf Club) Karyn Buckley (Kew Golf Club) 73.

Division 2 Winners: Kit Goodsell, Kathy Goodsell-Eagles (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 103 c/b. Runners up: Maria Sanford, Lorraine Morrissey (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 103. Nett winners: Deb Creighton & Leanne Eakin (Taree Golf Club) 74. Nett runners up: Deb Howard & Ellie Watson (South West Rocks Golf Club) 75.5.

By Aiden BURGESS