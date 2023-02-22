Coffs Harbour hosts Country Championships

MURWILLUMBAH trained Bean Foggy has earnt a shot at some big prize money at Royal Randwick.

The four-year-old gelding won the Newhaven Park Country Championships qualifying race at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

Bean Foggy and his team qualified for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final to be held at Royal Randwick in Sydney on Day 1 of The Championships, on Saturday,1 April.

Bean Foggy was ridden to victory by jockey Ben Looker, who gave an insight into his winning ride.

“It worked out perfectly, I got into a really nice position and I led him into a nice spot,” he said.

“It’s what I pictured would happen before the race and it worked perfectly.

“It was obviously high pressure in a big race, and he ran a perfect race and finished strongly.

“His form was good heading into the Championships, and he only had one lead up race at his home track.

“Darren Graham deserves a big pat on the back for the work he’s done, and he only has five horses in his stable.”

The winning jockey was looking forward to the thrill of big-time racing at Randwick.

“Obviously it’s the biggest race of the year for us, and it’s going to be a ride of a lifetime for the owners and trainer,” he said.

The Coffs Harbour trained Wizard of Oz also qualified for the Newhaven Park Country Championships final after finishing second in the Northern Rivers qualifying race.

The four-year-old stallion is part of the Warren Gavenlock stable.

By Aiden BURGESS