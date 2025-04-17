Coffs Harbour in the running for tourism award



COFFS Harbour is officially in the running to be crowned a 2025 NSW Top Tourism Town.

Celebrating the best of the best visitor destinations across NSW, the Top Tourism Town Awards recognise places which deliver unforgettable experiences and a strong, sustainable connection between locals, businesses and visitors.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In the category for towns with a population above 5000, Coffs is competing against Ballina, Kiama, Newcastle, Terrigal, Yamba, Kingscliff, Shellharbour and Wagga Wagga.

“Whether you’ve lived here forever or just arrived, everyone knows Coffs Harbour is something special,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“We’ve got world-class natural beauty, vibrant local culture, and a visitor economy that supports thousands of local jobs.

“This award is our chance to put Coffs in the national spotlight – and celebrate the region we’re all so proud to call home.”

City Acting General Manager Andrew Beswick said the town’s submission focuses on the region’s growing reputation as a destination for adventure seekers.

“Our entry highlights the wild, unforgettable experiences available right across the Coffs Coast – from skydiving and kayaking to Indigenous cultural immersion, scuba diving and rainforest exploration,” Mr Beswick said.

“It’s all underpinned by our strong sustainability credentials as NSW’s first ECO Certified Destination.

“These are the kind of high-value, low-impact travellers we’re proud to attract – and this award is another step in telling that story.”

With a stunning coastline, World Heritage-listed rainforests, local makers and growers, and a dynamic arts and events scene, Coffs Harbour continues to grow its national profile as a place where culture, community and nature thrive side by side.

Locals and businesses are encouraged to show their support by casting a vote online and sharing the link with friends, family and colleagues across the country. Voting is open now and closes Sunday 4 May.

Vote at https://nswtourismassoc.kartra.com/survey/TopTourismTown.