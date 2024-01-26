Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue experiences high call-out rate in 2023



COFFS Harbour was one of Marine Rescue NSW’s locations of highest demand on the Mid North Coast in 2023.

Last year, 390 search and rescue missions including 213 emergency responses were completed across the nine Mid North Coast units, with 907 people safely returned to shore.



Of these units – Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Trial Bay, Lord Howe Island, Port Macquarie, Camden Haven, Crowdy Harrington and Forster/Tuncurry – Coffs Harbour had the third highest level of activity, with 80 missions including 66 emergencies with 145 people safely returned to shore.

Forster/Tuncurry topped the list with 109 missions, while Port Macquarie completed 102 missions.

According to Marine Rescue, more than half the incidents statewide in 2023 could potentially have been avoided with better boat maintenance, with 57 percent of calls for mechanical, battery or fuel issues.

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour Unit Commander Jane Leach said boaters can avoid trouble by taking a few simple precautions.

“Always wear a lifejacket (that’s everyone on board), maintain your vessel properly, carry a good reserve of fuel, check the weather, and log on to Marine Rescue before you leave harbour,” Jane told News Of The Area.

“Make sure your vessel’s engine and battery are working.

“A minor electrical or fuel problem can quickly turn into a serious emergency on the water.

“Skippers should inspect their boats and safety equipment thoroughly at the beginning of the season.

“Don’t assume your equipment is serviceable just because it worked last year,” she said.

“Many calls for emergency assistance are due to water in the fuel system, stale fuel, clogged fuel filters, flat batteries, or corroded wiring, and these are easily preventable.

“Finally, remember to stay safe by logging on with Marine Rescue, either on the radio, on the Marine Rescue app, or by phoning your local Marine Rescue base,” said Jane.

You can log on and off with Marine Rescue via VHF Channel 16 or use the free Marine Rescue NSW app available for iOS and Android devices.

By Andrea FERRARI