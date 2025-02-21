Coffs Harbour Music Society launches its performance program for 2025



COFFS Harbour Music Society has launched its program for 2025.

“This year’s program will excite music lovers with its variety and quality of solo and chamber performers,” Coffs Harbour Music Society President Leigh Summer told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Internationally acclaimed concert pianist Alex Raineri, opens the season with a concert on Saturday 8 March.

Alex has toured the world; recorded with major radio stations including the BBC and ABC Classic; and performed with all of Australia’s major symphony orchestras.

Australian clarinettist Lloyd Van Hoff and his piano accompanist Vatche Jambazian will perform on Saturday 12 April.

The duo will present work by the great masters of the clarinet, Johannes Brahms, Leonard Bernstein and Francis Poulenc.

“Ensemble Offspring”, Australia’s leading new music ensemble, will present a program composed entirely of Australian First Nations composers.

“This is a first for our region, and with four outstanding instrumentalists led by percussionist Claire Edwardes, this promises to be a thrilling concert experience.”

Other performances include the ‘make you want to dance’ Mendoza Tango Quartet and international opera star Bradley Daley.

Fresh from the European opera houses, Daley will perform powerful and tender tenor arias by Mozart, Schubert, Puccini and Wagner.

“By public demand we also bring possibly the most beloved Australian string quartet, the Flinders Quartet, to Coffs Harbour, and later in the year the exceptional guitar duo Ziggy and Miles will present a concert of originals and adaptations for guitar by Bach, Debussy, Piazzolla and Nigel Westlake.

“We are in for a year of magnificent entertainment,” Ms Summers said.

By Andrea FERRARI