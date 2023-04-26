Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company presents School of Rock

COFFS Harbour Musical Comedy Company (CHMCC) is proud to present School of Rock, an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on the movie of the same name.

The all ages, family friendly musical, follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who decides to pose as a substitute teacher at a prestigious school to earn a bit of money to pay his rent.

There, Dewey takes a group of straight-laced, A-grade students and turns them into a formidable rock band that he enters into The Battle of the Bands.

Will Dewey be able to sneak out with the band without the knowledge of the parents and the School Principal, Rosalie Mullins?

The musical is directed by Fiona Shaw and Rebecca Nicholson with Musical Director Rachel Crismale, Vocal Director Kate Freeman and Choreographer Teo Ross.

Add to this Greg Wilson Jnr on sound, who also created the incredible sets with Rebecca Nicholson, Laura Marsh on lighting and Annamarie Cohen as Production Manager.

With names like this in the production crew, it is bound to be nothing short of extraordinary.

To allow greater accessibility, in a CHMCC first, on Thursday, 25 May, the show will be Auslan interpreted.

“We are very excited to be able to make the show accessible to our Deaf community and hope that this will lead to many more shows offering Auslan Interpreting,” said Fiona Shaw.

“We can’t wait for the Coffs Harbour community to be blown away by what has been created here plus we have three live bands,” said Rebecca Nicholson.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.jettytheatre.com/school-of-rock-the-musical/ or from the Jetty Memorial Theatre box office which is open Tuesday to Friday from 12pm – 4pm.