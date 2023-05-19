Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre hosts huge open day

DRAMATIC increases in the cost of living and more people struggling to cover the costs of essential items, were two key drivers of attendance at this year’s Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre Open Day.

“A large crowd attended, from regular supporters of the Neighbourhood Centre and people who use the services regularly, to people who were coming to the Centre for the first time,” Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) Coordinator Anna Joy told News Of The Area.



“The glorious weather provided the perfect backdrop to reflect the diversity of the Coffs Harbour community and to enable many new connections to be made on the day.”

The event was organised to coincide with Neighbourhood Centre Week with a program of presentations, on-hand supports, music and catering to reflect the 2023 theme of ‘Locals Connecting Locals’.

“Over 20 of the teams’ regular volunteers, all local people, helped to organise the day and were on hand to provide service information, guided tours, items for families with young children and register people for prize draws,” said Anna.

Supported by One Mob Community Radio, the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation coffee cart, service provider information tables, an all-day barbecue cooked up by the Mentors for Men, and cakes and scones made for the day by service users and the Chill n Chat Café, approximately 200 people came along to the ‘place to go when you don’t know where to go’.

“A lot of work went into making the day the success that it was.

“Everyone who came along benefitted in some way, whether it was getting a free feed, getting creative with the Talking Shapes art activity, picking up giveaways on the craft or baby items tables, connecting with others or finding out from one of the many guest presenters what sort of supports are available in Coffs Harbour,” she said.

If you weren’t able to get to the Open Day but are keen to find out more about supports available, then the Centre is open 9am – 4pm Monday to Friday.

“We welcome anyone to pop in and say hello,” said Anna.

By Andrea FERRARI