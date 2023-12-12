Coffs Harbour netball teams win grand finals



COFFS Harbour’s best netball teams have triumphed during the grand finals of Coffs Harbour Netball Association’s SGL Charity senior summer competition.

Souths Hubba Bubbas were the major premiers of Cutlers Tyrepower Division, with Westside Whips finishing runners up.

Souths Fizzers were the minor premiers of the competition.

Westside Here’s to Jode were the major premiers of the C.ex Group division, while Westside Waratahs were the minor premiers and runners up.

Sawtell Toormina Netball Club Hot Shots were major and minor premiers of the Greater Bank division, with the Sawtell Toormina Netball Club Goal Diggers finishing runners up.

Souths Sour Worms finished as major and minor premiers of the Highgrove Bathrooms division, with Westside Wild Things finishing runners up.

Westside Waves were the major and minor premiers of the TreeTops Adventure division, with the Westside Wildcats finishing runners up.

The competition’s best players of the season were also awarded.

Most Valuable Players of their respective divisions were Catherine Mitchell (Cutlers Tyrepower), Bonnie Kahu (C.ex Group), Emma Adderley (TreeTops Adventure), Alexa Foster (Highgrove Bathrooms), and Tracy Ramphant (Greater Bank).

By Aiden BURGESS