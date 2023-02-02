Coffs Harbour orienteer receives Orienteering NSW award

COFFS Harbour orienteer Helen O’Callaghan has been recognized for her work with some of the state’s top junior orienteers.

The Bush ‘n’ Beach Orienteering Club member is the joint recipient of the Orienteering NSW 2022 President’s Award for her work with junior orienteers in the NSW State development team.

The Orienteering NSW President’s Award is presented annually to a member or members for outstanding service to orienteering in NSW.

Led by Helen O’Callaghan, with Newcastle Orienteers Jenny Enderby and Bjorn Mella, the Junior Development Team ensured that NSW junior orienteers were well represented both in the formally selected NSW Schools Team (the Carbines) and in a new parallel initiative, the National Junior Development Team.

Their commitment and work, with a large support group of parents and juniors behind the scenes, substantially contributed to growth in orienteering participation at the junior level in 2022.

Orienteering NSW president Robyn Pallas said Helen O’Callaghan had helped tremendously with the development of juniors in NSW.

“She does a lot of the co-ordination and initiatives for the juniors and the state junior development team,” she said.

“She’s the driving force for a lot of ideas and initiatives and organises training, and we couldn’t do a lot of it without her.

“She’s definitely a worthy recipient of the award for her outstanding contribution to orienteering in NSW.”

By Aiden BURGESS