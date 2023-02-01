Coffs Harbour ranked at No.85 on list of Australia’s best public access courses

THE tremendous reputation the Coffs Harbour Golf Club enjoys around the nation continues to grow.

The club has once again been named in the Golf Australia Magazine’s Top-100 list of public golf courses.

Having been named on the list for the first time twelve months ago at number 89, the judging panel has this year given the 27-hole layout an even bigger thumbs up with the popular club jumping up another four places in the rankings to number 85.

One of the magazine’s judges said he rated the Coffs Harbour course as a favourite because of “subtle elevation changes and a wide variety of different holes requiring a range of shots, combined with beautifully manicured fairways and greens”.

The high rating comes on top of Coffs Harbour being named in November at number five in another of the magazine’s prestigious lists – Australia’s Top-50 Favourite courses.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club General Manager Paul McAra said the elevated spot on the list is a wonderful honour for the club and its members.

“The course has jumped up on the back of the improvements to the course that have been made due the recommendations in the Craig Parry masterplan,” McAra said.

“To have an icon of Australian golf play an important role in the improvements that have been made to the bunkering and other areas of the course is a boost.

“And the club is extremely lucky to have a great team of greens staff that consistently presents the course in an amazing condition that makes people want to return.”