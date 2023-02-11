Coffs Harbour road repairs get a $1.6 million government boost

MORE than $1.6 million from the Government’s Regional and Local Roads Repair Program is coming to the City of Coffs Harbour (CoCH) to help fix more potholes.

Announced on Wednesday 1 February, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and CoCH Mayor Cr Paul Amos are both keen to support these local road repairs.



The $1,619,660 will be used to fix council-owned roads around the LGA that have come into disrepair due to the weather in the past couple of years.

“Driving around the Coffs Coast we’ve all seen just how bad the potholes have become,” said Mr Singh.

“This is all about fixing the roads you use every day, and getting the work done in a timely manner,” he told News Of The Area.

According to Mayor Amos, Council spends $6.5m a year on repairing roads in the local government area.

“Any assistance is gratefully received for us to address the potholes,” Mr Amos said.

“With the 900 kms of road and 30 above-ground carparks that are prone to potholes, this is a great assistance.”

Mr Amos said faster stretches of road will receive funding priority.

“We have a system in place that categorises the roads; the faster roads get priority, and we will work our way through them.

“Based on speed the 80kms go first, then 60kms and so on.

“The problem is the roads get little fissures, the water gets in and it creates a crème brûlée effect where you’ve got a thin crispy top and a slurry underneath and that’s when they give way,” said Mr Amos.

Mr Singh said the timing of the funding release made sense for repair work.

“We’ve now had a couple of months without heavy rain periods, it’s probably allowed the top of the water table to come down a bit and make it more conducive to this kind of work,” Mr Singh said.

The repair works will be welcomed by vehicle drivers and bike riders.

“Now we need to look at road renewal to get the long-term solutions,” said Mr Amos.

“We need to create good bases and take a little bit more time and effort if we’re going to get a more permanent result.”

Road users are reminded to look out for the road works, slow down and follow the signs.

By Andrea FERRARI