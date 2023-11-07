Coffs Harbour Suns girls ready to take on America

FIVE of the Coffs Coast’s best young female basketballers are headed to America to showcase their skills.

Coffs Harbour Suns juniors May Crook, Zoe Edgecock, Tully Jarvis, Kira Juffermans, and Emma Kerr are headed stateside as part of the East Coast Dunkeroos touring team.

The five Suns players will embark on a seventeen-day trip to Hawaii, Texas and California.

They will play in two high school tournaments in Texas and attend a Dallas Mavericks NBA game, as well as NCAA college games and an NHL game.

Accompanying the girls are prominent local coaches Laurie Van Loo and Les Gough.

Dunkeroos assistant coach Les Gough explained the essence of the tour.

“The Dunkeroos are a touring basketball team that has been all over the world and all over the USA,” he said.

“The team will play in high school tournaments, and the main thing is to try and get them into tournaments where they are competitive.

“It’s a whole new experience for them, and it’s going to be a great experience for them playing the high school teams and watching an NBA game.”

When they are not busy playing basketball, the Dunkeroos girls will enjoy some sightseeing at locations such as Pearl Harbor.

The five Coffs Suns girls fly out on Friday, 10 November, with their first stop Honolulu.

By Aiden BURGESS