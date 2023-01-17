Coffs Harbour Suns junior to play college basketball in the USA





COFFS Harbour Suns junior Keira Williams has been offered the chance of a lifetime to test her skills in the biggest and best basketball country in the world.

The 17-year-old has been offered a scholarship to attend North Dakota State College of Science for the next college season.

The school is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association, one of the top college competitions in the USA, and the governing association of community college, state college and junior college athletics throughout the country.

The college scholarship is the result of her skills being noticed while playing on a US tour last year as a member of the ATC Academy; a pathway for elite, female Australians to play college basketball on a scholarship in the USA.

The college recruit shared with News Of The Area why she was looking forward to playing in the USA.

“The opportunity to play basketball at a high level in a completely different country,” she said.

“I get to train everyday playing the sport I love, and I also get to be around such a supportive culture.

“I’m also looking forward to meeting new people and sharing my Aussie culture with them.

“And as an added perk, I’ve always loved to travel so receiving a scholarship in America is a dream and it helps me see another side of the world that I haven’t gone to yet.”

She outlined the attributes she would bring to her university team.

“I’m a quick player and I have a lot of defensive skills to bring to the squad,” she said.

“I also find the open gaps to pass for others to score.

“My coaches have also described me as a hustler and a team player on and off the court.”

Williams is coming off a big year on the court in 2022, which included being a member of the Under 18 NSW Country squad.

The combo guard was the captain of the Suns Under 18s Junior Premier League team, and was selected to the NSW Combined Independent Schools team.

She was also part of the Coffs Harbour Suns senior women’s team who won the Sunshine Basketball Conference title against teams from throughout the Far North Coast of NSW.

Williams was named the most valuable player in her team’s grand final win in local competition, as they took out the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s Women’s Draft League (A-grade) title.

By Aiden BURGESS