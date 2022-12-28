Coffs Harbour swimmer wins bronze at State Championships

BELLA Teale has produced a fantastic swim to become one of the best junior breaststrokers in the state.

The Coffs Harbour swimmer won bronze in the 15 years Girls 50m breaststroke at the NSW Senior State Age Championships in Sydney.

The fifteen-year-old won her first medal at the State Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park, in a time of 34.74.

Her coach Sarah-Jane Weir said her young swimmer had gone from strength to strength.

“The growth in Bella in the last two years has been immense, she broke into the State top 10 last year in incredible style but this year she took the next step onto the podium,” she said.

“Bella also finalled in the 15-year Girls 100m backstroke, and unfortunately had to withdraw from the remainder of the meet after falling ill.”

The proud coach said Bella’s sister also performed well at the State Championships.

“Her little sister Layci was exceptional, competing at her very first Senior State Championships,” she said.

“Layci competed in eight events: seven individual and one relay.

“She had personal bests in every swim, achieving four new national times and narrowly missing two by less than a second.

“She’ll compete again in February in a bid to secure the additional swims for National Age in April.”

Weir also praised the performances of the sisters’ training partner.

“The girls training buddy Cale Ogilvy also competed at his very first State Championships qualifying for the 200m backstroke event,” she said.

“Cale’s swimming has improved dramatically these last two years having never qualified to compete at a NSW Championship event.

“Cale’s focus however has been his footy, and his swimming supports that skill and passion.”

The Coffs coach said it was a privilege to coach the three outstanding swimmers.

“These Coffs locals still train out of Harbour Swim School on Marcia St, and the results are a testament to their hard work, commitment and dedication,” she said.

“Being their coach is a privilege and seeing them compete over the last week was amazing.”

By Aiden BURGESS