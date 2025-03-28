Coffs Harbour teams accepted to compete in Outback Air Race



FOUR teams from Coffs Harbour have been accepted to compete in the twelfth Outback Air Race, taking off in September 2025.

First held in 1996, it takes place every three years and is now an event of significance in the aviation community. This year’s race was fully subscribed within a day of release.



There are 45 entries and around 110 participants registered.

The 2022 Outback Air Race raised about $750,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS), and since its inception, the event has raised over $4m.

The Coffs Harbour teams are:

– Show Me The MOONEY! with Tim and Marguerite Alexander flying their Mooney M20F.

– Hot Termalis with Michael Basa and Julie Jardine flying a Piper Turbo Arrow III.

– Triple Whisky on the Rocks with Warren Millar, John Harris and Greg Inwood flying a Socato Tobago TB10, and

– Bonza Bonanza with Matt and Sim Varley flying a Beechcraft Bonanza.

The 2025 event will start in Yulara NT and finish in Carnarvon WA.

Locations to be visited enroute include Alice Springs, Tennant Creek, Daly Waters, Katherine (Tindal), Kununurra, Broome, Onslow, and Exmouth.

“Our team has done pretty well so far,” Tim Alexander told News Of The Area.

“[We were] first place in 2018 and third in 2022.

“This is our third time entering and we’re looking forward to receiving some local support to continue flying the flag for Coffs Harbour.”

As a result of their extensive trips throughout the outback, Tim and Marguerite have come to appreciate the critical work of the RFDS and how highly it is regarded by outback communities.

Team Hot Termalis’ Julie Jardine and Michael Basa, also third-timers in the Outback Air Race, told NOTA that the event “ is about fun, comradery, honing our flying skills, seeing some amazing sites of this beautiful country as well as raising much needed funds for the RFDS.

“When you fly in the outback, you come across so many people that owe their lives to the RFDS.

“They all have tales to tell of how the service saved their lives or a member of their family.”

The Outback Air Race features people from all walks of life who enjoy having fun while supporting the cause.

The Air Race, which is aiming to raise $900,000 this year, is not a speeding race but a navigational time and accuracy trial.

Humourously, the winners of each leg of the race receive a mannequin’s leg to fill up with cash by fundraising in towns enroute.

“The Golden Leg” must be closely guarded as other Air Race participants try to steal it, resulting in heavy fines for the “leg keepers” to get it back.

To find out more or to donate to your favourite team visit Coffs Harbour Outback Air Race on Facebook or go to teams.outbackairrace.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

