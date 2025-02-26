Coffs Harbour to host National Youth Championships



COFFS Harbour is set to host the nation’s biggest junior touch football event for the second straight year.

Coffs Harbour has been confirmed as the host of the 2025 National Youth Championships (NYC), which will be held from Wednesday, 1 October, to Saturday, 4 October at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

Coffs Harbour hosted the National Youth Championships for the first time last year, an event which sees the nation’s best young players across a unique mix of school, regional, and state representative teams, all vying to be crowned national champions.

The National Youth Championships are one of two premier national events on the Touch Football Australia calendar.

The other is the Championships for Seniors which are also being held in Coffs Harbour in March.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said it was the perfect region to host such events.

“Our multi-ground sports precinct anchored by the C.ex Coffs International Stadium is a premier venue for mass participation national events such as the NYC,” she said.

“We also have all the moves off-field to enhance the NYC experience for players, officials, families, and fans. “Coffs has a peerless outdoor environment from the lush rainforests through to pristine beaches, great shopping, cafes and restaurants, renowned tourist attractions, and the full range of accommodation options.”

Touch Football Australia Interim Chief Executive Officer, Greg Denny, welcomed the national event’s continued tenure in Coffs Harbour.

“It’s tremendous to remain in Coffs Harbour for our premier youth event and continue to showcase the talents of our nation’s best young players, and we look forward to returning to the Mid-North Coast this October,” he said.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Destination NSW and City of Coffs Harbour in delivering the NYC. “The scale of the event continues to grow, and I’m delighted to welcome all players, families, and spectators to experience what the event has to offer.”

The National Youth Championships are supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, and the City of Coffs Harbour.

By Aiden BURGESS