Coffs Harbour to host NSW Inclusive Golf Championship



THE NSW Inclusive Golf Championship has found a home on the Coffs Coast, with Golf NSW and City of Coffs Harbour agreeing to host the event in the City for the next three years.

The tournament for players with a physical, sensory, or intellectual impairment (based on the International Golf Federation IGF definitions), will tee off this year on April 2 at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

“This will be the first time this event is run in Coffs Harbour, and it will sit alongside the Australian Women’s Classic to be played at Bonville,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

“The Classic has been held at Bonville since its inception in 2018 and we are thrilled to see the NSW Inclusive Golf Championship now secured for the Coffs Harbour Golf Course.”

Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer Graeme Phillipson is delighted the tournament will call Coffs Harbour home until 2026.

“Participation in the sport by anyone, regardless of their ability, age or gender, is critical to the growth of our great game,” Mr Phillipson said.

“Confirmation of the All-Abilities championship on the Golf NSW Calendar for 2024 and beyond is significant for our organisation and the sport across the state.

“The Coffs Harbour area has been an excellent destination for several of our biggest championships, and we are thrilled a tournament that will attract competitors from across Australia now has a home as wonderful as Coffs Harbour.”

A renowned golf ‘destination’, City of Coffs Harbour has a long and close partnership with Golf NSW.

The premier 27-hole Coffs Harbour layout is also a regional qualifying event for the NSW Open.

The NSW Inclusive Championships is an important event on the National All-Abilities Calendar.

All-Abilities competition is fierce, with the tournaments now held alongside many major professional events across Australia and internationally.

The World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability is open to Men and Women with a Golf Australia handicap up to 54 across three ranking categories: Stroke and nett (handicap 18.4 or below) and stableford (handicap 18.5+).

Players with a disability will need to obtain either a national (access) or international (WR4GD) pass through the online application platform at https://edgagolf.com/online/pass/pass_info.php