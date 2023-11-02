Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club racing into a new season

COFFS Harbour Triathlon Club is settling into a new location at the community building by the Jetty, kicking off the 2023-24 season with two successful Club races.

“The Jetty Foreshore is one of the best locations in NSW to swim, bike or run and thanks to the NSW Government, and with the support of Coffs Harbour City Council, the new community building will provide a terrific base for the sport,” said Club President Julie Whitton.

Club races are held approximately every second Sunday from October through to April across a range of distances and sequences.

With the updated 2023-24 Season Race Calendar, the Club has all bases covered.

“We have the traditional triathlon in the Sprint distance – 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run – or the Enticer option which is half that distance. If you prefer to swim, and running is your passion, you can enter the Aquathon (750m/5km), or if running is a bit challenging, you can swim and ride in the Aquabike (750m/20km),” said Julie.

This Sunday November 5 the Club is hosting a ‘Try a Tri’ event that is open to one and all.

New athletes will be supported and guided by Club members before and during the race.

Once the final athlete crosses the finish line, breakfast will be provided by the Happy Frog and sponsored by Karl Phillips’ team at Advanced Automotive.

Simply register on the Club’s website before Sunday.

“We strive to welcome and support people of all ages and abilities and want to encourage them to have a go at whatever they are passionate about,” said Julie.

This year, the Club’s coaches Annette Lee, Trent Renshaw and Mel Sylvester began offering free training sessions for members which will continue into the new year.

“On Wednesdays, members can join a tailored spin class at Mel’s Beachbodies Health Club, with tunes pumping and sweat pouring from 5.30pm.

“On Saturday mornings (7am) through November, Trent will be leading bike/run sessions, while Annette has been taking athletes through swim and open water skill sessions down at the Jetty,” said Julie.

Looking forward, Club members will be heading up to Yamba on November 19 for the first race of the competitive North Coast Interclub Series.

Further training and event details can be found on the Club website at www.coffstri.com or Facebook and Instagram.