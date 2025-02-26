Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club to host women’s event



COFFS Harbour Triathlon Club will host its annual Women’s Triathlon on Sunday 16 March as a fundraiser for Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Services.

Last year’s event was one of the biggest races in the club’s history, with 100 “amazing women” registered, the club’s race director Ado Hawke told News Of The Area.

“This year we hope to continue to grow the event and, in the process, give back to our amazing community.”

There are 150 spots available, with all proceeds going to local women’s services.

In addition to donating financially to Warrina, the club will also take donations of good quality women’s activewear.

“Our club is renowned for its community and family-like environment,” Mr Hawke said.

“We have a huge range of athletes and abilities and age groups with a few of our more seasoned women having conquered triathlons at world level.”

The event provides different entry options from sprint, super sprint and aqua bike.

“If you like to swim, ride or run, come down and we will have something for you.

“It is an amazing opportunity for women of all ages and abilities to try a triathlon.

Entrants meet at the Jetty Foreshore Community Building at 5.30am.

A presentation will take place after the races with competition prizes, a draw and a free breakfast BBQ.

See coffstri.com for more information and to register.

By Andrea FERRARI

