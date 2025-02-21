Coffs Harbour Under 12s win Inter-District cricket title



COFFS Harbour District Cricket Association’s Under 12s have earned regional bragging rights after winning the North Coast Cricket Council’s Inter-District title.

The Coffs Harbour side claimed the title with a 21-run win against Valleys Cricket in their grand final at Reg Ryan Oval.

The win capped off a great representative season in which they won all four of their Inter-District matches.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, and were all out for 111 after 36.4 overs.

Zoe Tarlinton rose to the occasion top scoring for her region with 49.

Tate Bailey had a super spell for Valleys taking 4-7 from 6.4 overs, and Mia Gilbert took 3-16 from four overs.

Needing to defend 111, Coffs Harbour’s bowlers duly delivered, bowling out Valleys Cricket for 90 in the 29th over to claim the Inter-District title.

Zoe Tarlinton backed up her top knock with a spell of 3-13 from seven overs, Jennifer Martin (3-15 from 7.2 overs) also took three wickets.

Edison Hay took 2-20 from his five overs for Coffs Harbour, and Cooper Heinz top scored for Valleys Cricket with 39.

Zoe Tarlinton earned player of the match honours.

Coffs Harbour Under 12s coach Matt Rose was confident his side would defend their total.

“It would have been handy just to get those extra fifteen runs in those last three overs, that was our plan, but it didn’t go that way,” he said.

“It was a steady flow of runs, and we didn’t lose wickets in a heap.

“Zoe Tarlinton was the glue of our innings, and then she came on and bowled well, she’s a complete cricketer.”

Rose explained why the side had gone undefeated this season.

“We have got strengths across the board, different players got wickets and different players got runs in all four of the games,” he said.

“We are strong from one through to eleven, and we have got some great leaders who are very flexible style captains who can change on the run, which goes a long way to winning games.

“Cricket in Coffs is healthy in this age group, and these kids are going to be playing together for the next four or five years, so it will be good to see their progression.

By Aiden BURGESS

