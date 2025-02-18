Coffs Harbour Under 14 cricketers win Inter-District title



COFFS Harbour’s Under 14s cricketers are Inter-District champions.

They claimed the North Coast Cricket Council title in a dominant 106-run win against Clarence River Junior Cricket Association in Grafton.

The home side won the toss and elected to bowl, as Coffs Harbour proceeded to make a formidable total of 8/226 from their 50 overs.

Riley Wood top scored for his region with 42, Denzel Wynne-Primus was next best with 30, and Sahibjit Singh scored 27.

Chasing 227 for a grand final victory, Clarence River were bowled out for 120 after 30 overs.

Charley Perrett (3-23 from six overs) and Sahibjit Singh (3-16 from six overs) did the bulk of the damage for Coffs Harbour.

Joshua de Groot took 2-23 from seven overs, and Riley Wood took 2-25 from five overs.

COFFS Harbour’s Under 16s side finished runners-up, going down by three wickets to Clarence River in their grand final at Fitzroy Oval.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, finishing all out for 132 after 49 overs.

Manat Singh top scored with 22, and Balkaran Singh Johal was next best with 21.

Taj Chevalley had a great spell for Clarence River taking 3-8 from ten overs, and Gus Lobsey took 3-25 from ten overs.

Chasing 133 for victory, Clarence River claimed victory in the 36th over with three wickets to spare.

Myles Adamson led home his side on 38 not out, Gus Lobsey was next best with 36.

Zane Guthrie took 2-21 from ten overs for Coffs Harbour, Lachlan Richardson took 2-25 from 6.5 overs which included both openers, and Elijah Carle took 2-16 from four overs.

By Aiden BURGESS