Coffs Harbour Under 14s win Inter-District grand final

COFFS Harbour District Cricket Association’s Under 14s representative team have done their region proud, winning their Inter-District grand final against Clarence River Junior Cricket Association.

Coffs Harbour won the annual Inter-District title with a convincing 86-run victory at Fitzroy Oval.

Needing to defend 165 for the grand final victory, Coffs Harbour’s bowlers rose to the occasion, bowling out Clarence River for 79.

Coffs Harbour captain Zane Guthrie was simply sensational with a super spell of 5-15 from 5 overs.

Jaybien Johnson produced a crucial spell taking the wickets of two top order batsmen, as he took 2-12 from 5 overs.

Denzel Wynne-Primus bowled a spell of great economy with 0-4 from 5 overs.

Coffs Harbour won the toss and elected to bat, with the home side scoring 165 after being bowled out in the 47th over.

Opener Riley Wood provided a vital knock of 65.

The grand final victory was the Coffs Harbour side’s third from their three Inter-District matches of the competition.

The Under 14s side also defended the Inter-District title they won last season.

Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association president Aaron Singh explained what made the Under 14s side so successful.

“They have been playing together for a while now, and they play really well together as a team, and bowled well in the grand final,” he said.

“The Under 14s look good for the future, and they will go up to the Under 16s.”

Singh said Coffs junior cricket was in a healthy state.

“It’s good at the moment, as it was down for a few years as we used to lose a lot of 12–14-year-olds, but we have definitely increased and the Big Bash League has helped with the kid’s interest,” he said.

Coffs Harbour’s Under 16s team went down by 59 runs to Valleys Cricket Club in their grand final at Phillip Hughes Oval.

Valleys Cricket won the toss and decided to have a bat.

Coffs Harbour bowled out the home side for 165 in the 43rd over, with Max Morgan rising to the occasion taking 3-26 from 10 overs.

Leo Tarlinton took 2-43 from his 10 overs, while Jake Creenaune produced an economical spell of 1-10 from 6 overs.

Jamison Dawes top scored for Valleys Cricket with a knock of 48, with Quinn Cooper next best on 36.

Chasing 166 for a grand final victory, Coffs Harbour were bowled out for 106.

Coffs Harbour captain Daniel Craig played a lone hand finishing on 72 not out.

Valleys Cricket’s captain Quinn Cooper had a great spell of 4-10 from 4.1 overs.

By Aiden BURGESS