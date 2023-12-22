Coffs Harbour unites for Cancer awareness and blood donation drive



COLLABORATION between Coffs Harbour’s SGL Charitable Organisation Australia and the Coffs Harbour Netball Association (CHNA) brought an impactful cancer awareness and blood donation drive event to the Vost Park netball courts in Coffs Harbour on Saturday 25 November.

Support by Red Cross Australia and the Cancer Institution of NSW underscored the community’s commitment to fighting cancer and fostering a culture of blood donation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In an atmosphere of unity and against the backdrop of the netball courts, volunteer speakers, including medical professionals, survivors, and passionate advocates, took to the stage to deliver heartfelt accounts highlighting various types of cancer.

Speaking on behalf of CHNA, visitors heard from Trish Isles and Ross Jurotte, the latter sharing her personal experience with breast cancer.

Speakers from SGL were Sarabjeet Kaur, Smriti, Taranpreet, Rupinder Kaur and Parminder Singh.

From the Cancer Institute, the speaker was Multicultural Strategic Advisor Sheetal Challam.

“Attendees were captivated by the speakers’ narratives, which encompassed personal stories from patients, shedding light on their experiences and emphasising the importance of early detection and prevention strategies,” Robby Sekhorn from SGL told News Of The Area.

“We wanted to create an environment that educates, empowers, and unites the community in the fight against cancer,” he said.

Amidst the informative sessions, the blood donation drive, supported by Red Cross Australia, drew an enthusiastic response from locals.

Many stepped forward to contribute to this lifesaving cause, showcasing the spirit of giving within the Coffs Harbour community.

“The Cancer Institution of NSW provided crucial assistance to the event, offering vital resources and expertise that enhanced the information booths and discussions,” he said.

“This support reinforced the comprehensive approach taken to address cancer-related concerns.

“The collaborative efforts of SGL Charity, the Coffs Netball Association, Red Cross Australia, and the Cancer Institution of NSW not only elevated cancer awareness but also showcased the unwavering dedication of Coffs Harbour’s residents towards supporting those affected by cancer and promoting crucial blood donations.”

As the event ended, a strong sense of unity remained, inspiring the community to continue their shared mission of fighting cancer and supporting the vital cause of blood donation.

By Andrea FERRARI