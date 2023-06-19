Coffs Harbour’s Billie-Jo Porter launches debut country music album

RISING country music star Billie-Jo Porter admits she’s taken the long way round to releasing her self-titled first album.

“But boy has it been worth the wait,” she said.



The Coast Coast country singer’s debut record launched last Friday, 9 June.

A 2022 Toyota Star Maker Grand Finalist, Billie-Jo is a firm believer in the power of positivity, answering her own questions about the debut album.

“As I geared up to record my album, I couldn’t help but wonder ‘what if this was my only shot at leaving a musical mark on the world?’

“I quickly realised that I wanted to have fun, spread happiness and infuse some pure joy into people’s lives,” she said.

“So, I decided to ditch the heartbreak tunes, the ‘you did me wrong’ tracks, and the ‘screw you’ songs.”

Groovy bops like ‘Feels Like Us’, ‘More Than Friends’ and ‘Play it Cool’ explore the highs of fledgling romance, while cruisy tunes ‘Eyes Wide Open’, ‘All We Need’ and the reggae inspired ‘Like Bob Said’ focus on the merits of living in the moment and keeping it simple.

Billie-Jo’s first album offering revolves strongly around mindfulness and optimism; consistently reminding listeners to take stock of their situation and prioritise the good over the bad.

Yet, the album is not without its more challenging subjects on ballads ‘Las Vegas’ and ‘Last Leaves of Autumn’.

The former explores homelessness and hardship whilst the latter deals with the all-too-common grief associated with unexpected death.

When Billie-Jo takes the stage, her energy is the perfect match for her joyous repertoire.

“I’m beyond stoked to be hitting the road in Australia to show off my fresh new album.

“Seeing everyone and bringing this music to life in person is going to be the highlight of my year.

“Let’s get wild, let’s get crazy, and let’s have the time of our lives,” she said.

As her album launch tour progresses around the Coffs Coast you can catch her at Moonee Beach Hotel on Sunday 18 June, then on to Woopi, Coffs, Grafton and closing at Coramba Hotel, Coramba on 17 September.

“For an independent artist it is important to have a cheer squad who support the music.

“I feel like I have that here on the Coffs Coast,” Billie-Jo told News Of The Area.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has come to a show, shown support on social media, streamed the music, bought the album and told a friend.

“I have had a brilliant time playing live shows around the Coffs Coast area and have always felt very welcome and encouraged here.

“We have a fabulous music scene in this area, and I am so thankful to be part of it,” she said.

For more on dates and album news visit Billie-Jo Porter Music on Instagram and Facebook.

By Andrea FERRARI