Coffs Harbour’s headspace team welcome Mental Health Commissioner



HEADSPACE Coffs Harbour hosted the Mental Health Commissioner of NSW Jennifer Black, and Deputy Commissioner Ian Heffernan, on Wednesday 2 April at their centre in Little Street.

Headspace is a free and confidential service for young people aged 12 – 25 years who have mild to moderate mental health issues.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Coffs Centre Manager Suzanne O’Donnell said that youth mental health and wellbeing is a major issue across Australia – particularly in regions such as the Coffs Coast.

“This visit… was a fantastic opportunity to raise local issues and areas for future focus so we can help inform future strategies,” Ms O’Donnell said.

Headspace Coffs Harbour supports over 350 young people per month, and has a team that can provide psychology, mental health occupational therapy, dietetics, counselling and peer support.”

All services are funded by the Australian Government’s Department of Health and Aged Care.

The Coffs Harbour team currently has the capacity for new referrals.

For more information call 02 6652 1878, drop into the centre on Little Street, Coffs Harbour, or visit the website at headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/coffs-harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI