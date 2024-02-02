Coffs Harbour’s Living Well Expo to showcase inclusion and healthy lifestyles



AIMED at promoting social inclusion and healthy living, the annual Living Well Expo returns to Coffs Harbour in March.

With a fantastic new venue this year, Expo attendees will enjoy better facilities and access, along with plenty to see and do.



The Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Hall will host the event for the first time, on Wednesday 6 March 2024 from 10am to 3pm.

The free community event will feature 50-plus exhibitors, providing information and showcasing services and supports available for older people, people with a disability or chronic condition, and their families and carers.

The Expo is a fantastic opportunity to speak with service providers, to learn about the benefits and assistance they provide, hear from guest speakers, try out a huge range of equipment and mobility options, as well as taking part in some fun activities.

The event has been running since 2015, coordinated by a group of passionate local community sector workers, who give their time and expertise with the knowledge that getting the right support at the right time is vital for people who are managing ongoing challenges that come with ageing and disabilities.

Lynda Warwick, Inclusive Communities Coordinator for Blue Sky Community Services, told News Of The Area, “The new venue offers terrific facilities and a great atmosphere for participants and exhibitors, along with easy access.

“As well as a diverse array of exhibitors and speakers there will be plenty of food and refreshment options.

“The new venue will put a fresh face on the Living Well Expo, it offers a lot more space and invites more of the community to attend.’’

Exhibition Hall Facility Manager Amanda Mann said improvements to the venue enabled more scope to hold everything from music concerts and large expos through to weddings and markets.

With more than 1000 square metres of exhibition space on offer, Amanda said the hall is now one of the largest and best-appointed facilities of its type in Coffs Harbour.

“This is a new era for the hall and having the Living Well Expo will be the first event to be held there following the renovations; we are really looking forward to it,’’ Amanda said.

“Renovations and additions have created a larger exhibition space, extra meeting rooms, kitchen and foyer area, and improved toilet facilities.

“There is plenty of parking, including accessible parking, great access, and a fantastic environment.

“It will be a great day out; I hope a lot of people come along to see the improvements we have made to the hall.”

For more information, contact Paul at paultracey@bluesky.org.au.

