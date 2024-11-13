Coffs junior cricket wrap



NANA Glen Lizards, Sawtell Storm, and the Macksville Bulls lead their respective competitions after the opening rounds of the Sixers Cricket League junior season.

Under 14s: The third round of the Under 14s season was decided last Wednesday afternoon in Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, and Toormina.

Sawtell Storm went to the top of the ladder with a 22-run win against the Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels at Toormina Oval.

The Storm won the toss and opened the batting, scoring 7-110 from their 20 overs.

Lachlan Purnell top scored with 46 not out, Jaybien Johnson was next best with 32.

Chasing 111 for victory, the Rebels were restricted to 6-88 from their 20 overs.

William Jamieson retired on 23 not out, Liam Watson taking 2-10 from his two overs for Storm, and Joshua de Groot 2-13 from two overs.

Diggers Cricket Club had an eight wicket win against Bellingen/Dorrigo Green at Reg Ryan Oval.

Bellingen/Dorrigo won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 7-93 from 16.4 overs.

Alyssa Meenahan top scored with 24, with Alby Butler taking 2-6 from 1.4 overs for Diggers, and Dustin Parry 1-0 from his one over.

Diggers successfully chased down the total in the eighteenth over, Sehaj singh Mahal retired on 29 not out, and Alby Butler retired on 25 not out.

Bellingen/Dorrigo Blue had a thirteen-run win against the Coffs Colts in Dorrigo.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, finishing at 7-69 from sixteen overs, Xavier Hartley top scoring with 35.

Chasing 70 for victory, the Colts were restricted to 6-56 from 16.3 overs.

Indigo Wilkinson took 2-3 from two overs, and Lachlan Barne took 2-9 from four overs.

Under 16s: The third round of the Under 16s season was decided last Friday afternoon.

Nana Glen Lizards won their third straight match to start the season, after having an eight wicket win against the Macksville Bulls in Macksville.

The home side opened the batting and scored 8-93 from their 20 overs.

Riley Symonds top scored for the Bulls with 25, and Kaelan McInerney took 2-7 from two overs for the Lizards.

Max Morgan led home the Lizards run chase finishing on 38 not out.

Sawtell Sloggers had a 33-run win against defending premiers Bellingen/Dorrigo at Toormina Oval.

The Sloggers opened the batting and finished at 4/111 from their 20 overs.

Toby Couper retired on 52 not out off 34 balls.

Bellingen/Dorrigo were restricted to 7-78 from their 20 overs, Aiden Bailey top scoring with 29, and Elijah Carle taking 2-4 from three overs, and Toby Couper 2-3 from one over.

Coffs Colts were also winners in Round 3, having a six-wicket victory against the Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels at Forsyth Park.

The Rebels opened the batting and scored 4/97 from their 20 overs, Balkaran Singh Johal finishing on 47 not out, and Manjinder Singh on 29 not out.

The Colts chased down the total in the 16th over, Heath Ball top scoring on 46.

Under 12s: The fourth round of the Under 12s season was played last Saturday morning.

Macksville Bulls White won their fourth straight game to start the season, beating the Sawtell Sixers by 64 runs at Macksville.

The home side opened the batting and finished at 4/100 from their 20 overs.

The Sixers finished at 8/36 in the 14th over, Tyler Smith taking 2-4 from 1.4 overs.

Defending premiers Bellingen Green moved into second spot on the ladder with a four wicket win against Urunga in Urunga.

The home side opened the batting and posted 5/69 from their 20 overs, Gabriel Hunton taking 2-11 from three overs for Bellingen.

Bellingen chased down the target in the 19th over, Harrison Kelly top scoring with 30.

Brenan Mackenzie took 3-2 from three overs for Urunga, Lennox Cantrill taking 2-11 from three overs.

Diggers Cricket Club Blue were also winners in Round 4, having a 70-run win against the Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels at Reg Ryan Oval.

Diggers opened the batting and scored 3/114 from 20 overs, Sehaj singh Mahal retiring on 28 not out.

Chasing 115 to win, the Rebels were restricted to 5/44 from 20 overs, Arbie Britton taking 2-5 from three overs.

Nana Glen Lizards had a nine wicket win against Dorrigo in Dorrigo.

The home side opened the batting and scored 7/32 from 14.5 overs, Jack O’Connor taking 2-0 from 2.5 overs for the Lizards, and Edison Hay 2-7 from three overs.

The Lizards chased down the total after nine overs.

By Aiden BURGESS