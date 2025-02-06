Coffs junior cricketers to represent region



FRESH from their school holidays, Coffs Harbour’s best junior cricketers are ready to represent their region this weekend.

Sixers Cricket League-Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s Under 16s, Under 14s, and Under 12s representative teams travel to take on Clarence River Junior Cricket Association in South Grafton, for the third and final round of North Coast Cricket Council’s Inter-District competition.

Valleys Cricket host Lower Clarence Cricket Association in Macksville during Round 3.

The top two teams after the three rounds play off in their grand finals on Sunday, 16 February.

Coffs Harbour’s Under 16s and Under 12s both sit at the top of the ladder having won both of their opening two matches, while the Under 14s sit in second spot having split their opening two matches.

Coffs Harbour Under 16s take on a Clarence River side who are also undefeated, with the winner earning hosting rights for the grand final.

The Coffs Harbour Under 12s will earn grand final hosting rights with a win against Clarence River.

Coffs Harbour Under 14s will earn a grand final berth with a win against Clarence River.

Coffs Harbour’s men’s team take on Clarence River Cricket Association, in the grand final of the North Coast Cricket Council’s Inter-District competition, on Sunday 23 February, in Grafton.

By Aiden BURGESS