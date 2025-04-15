Coffs junior netball season begins



HUNDREDS of Coffs Harbour netballers have an extra pep in their step, with funding from Greater Bank set to subsidise registration fees.

Following a strong 2024, which saw Coffs Harbour’s 17-years Division 3 team take first place at the Netball NSW Senior State Titles, the association is keen to bring more participants into the game.

Coffs Harbour Netball Association (CHNA) is set to use the sponsorship to upgrade facilities, purchase new equipment and offer training equipment for players and coaches.

“We had a really great season last year with some exciting firsts for CHNA,” Secretary Daniela Blagus said.

“We took our first Under 14’s boys team and first Open Men’s teams to the Netball NSW State Titles.”

Greater Bank Coffs Harbour Branch Manager Faith Woods said netball brings a display of community spirit to the cooler months.

“We are really proud to support the local netball associations that bring our community together for good.

“It’s great to see people come together to cheer along their family and friends from the sidelines.

“It’s going to be another brilliant season, and we hope everyone has a fun year.”