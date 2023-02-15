Coffs junior Oztag teams prepare for NSW State Championships

COFFS Harbour’s best junior Oztag sides are preparing to take on the state’s finest during next week’s NSW State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

This year’s NSW Junior State Cup gets underway on Friday, February 24 and runs for three days with games at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

Coffs Harbour sides will feature in five divisions, including the Girls 14s, 15s, and 17s, and Boys 12s and 17s.

Coffs Harbour coach and team manager Mel Cowgill said preparations had been going well for the State Championships as Coffs teams got ready to represent the region at home.

“They are looking good for the state championships,” she said.

“Our 17s girls have struggled a bit for numbers in training, but we have consistently had the same 8 to10 players which is good.

“The 14s girls have also been training every week and starting to show some improvements.

“The 17s boys are looking strong and the 12s boys have been training hard starting before the Christmas holidays.

“We are hopeful for a few wins in the older age groups especially.”

The homegrown Coffs Harbour sides will take on junior teams between the ages of 11-17 from across NSW, as they vie to be crowned state champions.

Following the Junior State Championships, Coffs Harbour will host the NSW Senior State Championships on 17-19 March.

By Aiden BURGESS