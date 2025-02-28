Coffs junior Oztag teams take on state’s best



COFFS Harbour’s junior representative Oztag teams have taken on the state’s best, during this year’s Junior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

Local teams took on visitors from across NSW, as they vied for competition titles over three days at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

Coffs Harbour Cavaliers teams competed in seven divisions; 13s Girls, 14s Girls, 16s Girls, 12s Boys, 13s Boys, 14s Boys, and 17s Boys.

Coffs Harbour’s 14s Boys finished fourth in their pool, having a 7-3 win against Parramatta, a 6-1 win against Canterbury, and a 6-6 draw with Shoalhaven.

Coffs Harbour’s 14s Girls also had two wins and a draw; a 5-0 win against East Hills, a 2-1 win against Hornsby, and a 1-1 draw with Parramatta.

The region’s 12s Boys side also had two victories; a 6-5 win against Parramatta, and a 3-2 win against Shoalhaven.

Coffs Harbour’s 13s Girls had an 8-3 win against South West Razorbacks.

The Senior State Championships will be held in Coffs Harbour on 21-23 March.

By Aiden BURGESS