Coffs juniors represent NSW



TWO of the Coffs Coast’s best junior cricketers have spent their school holidays representing NSW.

Jacka Britton and Quinn Ledger represented NSW in an Under 16 Invitational T20 cricket tournament in Brisbane last week.

Britton from Diggers Cricket Club and Ledger from the Macksville Bulls recently played in the Century Cricket State T20 invitational tournament

Britton captained the NSW side to the tournament final against the highly favoured Victoria Metro.

NSW only just lost the final after Victoria Metro scurried through for a run after a misfield on the last ball to win by one wicket.

Both Britton and Ledger had stellar individual tournaments for NSW.

Britton had the highest batting average of the carnival with 59, and won the fielding/keeping award with seven dismissals, which included three catches, two stumpings, and one run out.

Ledger scored some valuable runs and bowled tidy leg spin, and was also the vice-captain of the NSW side.

Jacka Britton’s father Mick said both boys had learned a lot from playing in the tournament.

“A great time was had by both lads, and many lessons learned,” he said.

Playing for the Macksville Bulls, Ledger had the highest batting aggregate and average in the Under 14s competition of the latest Coffs Harbour District Association season.

Britton had the most dismissals of any wicket keeper in the third-grade seniors’ competition, whilst playing for Diggers Cricket Club.

